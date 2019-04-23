close
April 23, 2019
Sabah
April 23, 2019

Karachi records decrease in crime ratio: DG ISPR

Top Story

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday expressed satisfaction over peace and stability in Karachi and praised civil administration and security forces including intelligence agencies, police and Sindh Rangers for their outstanding performance.

He took to Twitter and shared Crime Index comparison sheet and stated that in the year 2014 Karachi stood at sixth place in the list whereas currently it stands at 70th rank.

Furthermore he congratulated citizens of Karachi and expressed hope that stability would further improve in the time to come.

