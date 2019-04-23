close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Partly cloudy forecast

Lahore

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Tuesday and likely to affect upper and central parts of the country till Thursday and may persist over Northern areas till Friday.

MET officials predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country while hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sargodha, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night. Rainfall was only recorded at Kalam 04, Drosh 02 and Dir 01. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jaccobabad where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 38°C and minimum was 20.4°C.

