Rescue 1122 marks Earth Day

LAHORE: On directions of the Director General, Dr Rizwan Naseer, Punjab Emergency Service observed World Earth Day in all districts of Punjab. In this regard, Rescue earth awareness activities, including walks, seminars and extracurricular activities were arranged to sensitise the public about increasing number of emergencies and disasters taking place due to environmental change, global warming, ozone depletion, pollution and misuse of energy. The participants were carrying banners, leaflets, booklets inscribed with awareness information about Earth Day.

The Punjab Emergency Service arranged activities, including plantation campaign, speech competition. Rescue Punjab DG Dr Rizwan Naseer said that community participation in Earth Awareness Walk is a symbol of ownership by the community and if joint efforts are not made on priority basis by the general public, media and corporate sector to “Rescue Earth”, the community shall be victimised of such environmental emergencies in upcoming years. He stated that in wake of climate change, flash flooding and floods have significantly increased in Pakistan hence the role of Emergency Services has increased manifold.

Walk, seminar: A walk and a seminar were organised at the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Monday to mark Earth Day in order to create awareness about the importance of environmental protection, educating, mobilising and activating citizens to control and clean up plastic pollution, save water and control pollution by planting trees. According to a press release, UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the walk while a number of students and faculty members participated. Later, a seminar was held. Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan chaired the seminar while Chairman Sustainable Development Study Centre, Government College University Dr Yasir Abdullah and others spoke about the importance of the environment. A large number of students attended the seminar.

Religious harmony: SSP Operations Lahore Captain ® Mustansir Feroze has stressed upon the need for creating religious harmony and forging unity among the people of different schools of thought to ensure maintenance of peace and solidarity in the city.

Mustansir Feroze said it was the need of hour to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements, adding that love and fraternity should be promoted among various schools of thought. PHP: SSP/PHP Punjab Highway Patrol Lahore Region organised a meeting along with district DSPs regarding performance in the month of April 2019. All DSPs were directed to improve their performance regarding recoveries of arms and narcotics. The Chair directed DSP Nankana to control the heinous crime ratio by increasing patrolling on highways so that the people may be served properly. Furthermore, green highways and plantation in beat areas of PHP posts should enhanced.