Late bills

Gas bills for the month of March 2019, with the last date for payment of 22-4-2019 were delivered in I-8/3 sector in Islamabad in the evening of 21-4-2019.

This is a reflection of mismanagement and height of inefficiency in the working of SNGPL. If the company cannot arrange proper collection of its bills, what is the justification of paying them high salaries in management scales? Will the new minister monitor the working of the company and relieve consumers of the ordeal of payment on the last date? I hope my complaint will not fall on deaf ears.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad