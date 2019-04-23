close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 23, 2019

Late bills

Newspost

 
April 23, 2019

Gas bills for the month of March 2019, with the last date for payment of 22-4-2019 were delivered in I-8/3 sector in Islamabad in the evening of 21-4-2019.

This is a reflection of mismanagement and height of inefficiency in the working of SNGPL. If the company cannot arrange proper collection of its bills, what is the justification of paying them high salaries in management scales? Will the new minister monitor the working of the company and relieve consumers of the ordeal of payment on the last date? I hope my complaint will not fall on deaf ears.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost