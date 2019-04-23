Online magazine for women launched

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Women Development Department Ms Ashifa Riaz Fatiana told the audience that the Punjab government was all set to uplift the marginalised segments of society in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. She lamented that women in our society have to face different social barriers that’s why they are left behind in making their mark.

Chief Guest of the launching ceremony, Ms Ashifa Riaz Fatiana appreciated the parents who educate their daughters and facilitate them to materialise their dreams. She reiterated that the Punjab government was taking different initiatives for economic empowerment of women and launching of digital magazine was one of them.

Women Development Department launched country’s first-ever Online Digital Magazine for women. Addressing the participants, Irum Bokhari stated that it was a milestone in history of the department that it had entered a digital era leaving behind the traditional way of communication like press advertisements, pamphlets, etc. She told the audience that it would be the first-ever digital magazine being launched by any public sector organisation in Pakistan.

Highlighting the importance and objectives of the magazine, she epitomised that this magazine would serve as a digital link between the women of Punjab and the policymakers which would not only keep women aware of the steps taken by the department for women empowerment but would also enable the stakeholders to take necessary corrective measures in the light of prompt feedback from women. Irum Bokhari told the participants that the magazine would be comprised of articles, inspirational success stories, informational videos and awareness guides.