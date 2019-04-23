Small wind turbines installed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technology (PCRET) has installed around 155 small wind turbines in Sindh and Balochistan, electrifying 1,560 houses and installed 4,016 biogas plants during the last five years.

The council has also designed and stimulated wind turbine and solar products, including solar cooker, solar dryer, solar water heater and solar desalination, an official in the Ministry of Science and Technology told APP.

PCRET is working under the Ministry of Science and Technology, which has the mandate of the ministry and its research and development organisations are mandated to develop technologies for the socioeconomic development of the country, he said.

The council has installed around 562 micro-hydel power plants with the total capacity of 9.7MW during the period, electrifying more than 80,000 houses and established 20kW hybrid system, including solar, MHP and wind in collaboration with China for research and training purposes.

Technologies have been developed in different sectors such as water, renewable energy, electronics, health, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), industry, agriculture, etc, to directly and indirectly benefit the common man, he added.

Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), which is also an important department has developed coal water slurry fuel and reinforced derived fuel and solar driven one inch and two inches water pumps.