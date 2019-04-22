Inflation in Pakistan

In Islamabad, the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation increased by 7.19 percent on a yearly basis in January 2019 as compared to the same period last year.

The inflation accelerated for the sixth consecutive month to the highest since March of 2012, mainly boosted by gasoline price. Pakistan’s annual inflation rate rose to 9.41 percent in February 2019 from 7.21 percent in the previous month. I want to request the government that it should please at least ensure people can continue to eat in these times of inflation.

Noreen M Hasil

Turbat