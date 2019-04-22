Henderson captures Lotte Golf honours

LOS ANGELES: Brooke Henderson captured her second consecutive Lotte Championship on Saturday, winning her eighth LPGA title to match Sandra Post for the most all-time tour triumphs by a Canadian.

Henderson fired a final-round two-under par 70 at Oahu’s Ko Olina Golf Club course to finish 72 holes in Hawaii on 16-under par 272 for a four-stroke victory over South Korea’s Ji Eun-hee.

Post, 70, claimed eight tour titles from 1968 through 1981.

Henderson, 21, also equaled the best showing by any Canadian man on the US PGA Tour, with Mike Weir and George Knudson having each won eight career titles.

Henderson, who shared the third-round lead with American Nelly Korda, won her first LPGA title at the 2015 Portland Classic as a qualifier. She won twice each in 2016, 2017 and 2018 with her lone major title coming at the 2016 Women’s PGA Championship.

Henderson, who shared the lead with American Nelly Korda when the day began, opened with a bogey but bounced back with birdies at the third and par-5 fifth holes to remain atop the leaderboard.

She birdied the par-4 11th after driving to the fringe of the green to stretch her lead to three strokes over 10th-ranked Korda and 20th-ranked Ji Eun-hee.