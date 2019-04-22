‘Titanic’ of PTI sinking, says JI head

DIR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that the “Titanic” of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was sinking in its tsunami as “the federal government is running on artificial oxygen.”

He said this while addressing a two-day annual congregation of the JI in Upper Dir district. The JI chief said the presidential system was an issue and it was being discussed to divert intention of people from other important issues. Sirajul Haq said that taxes worth Rs6 billion were being implemented on people, after which the people of Pakistan, especially the underprivileged class, would be buried under their burden. He said the PTI was claiming before coming into power that they would give relief to people; however, they had failed badly in their claim. “The PTI has lost the match,” he added. The JI chief said it was difficult to understand whether it was the government of PTI or PPP because most of the faces in the government were part of the then PPP government as well. He said the PTI government did not know about its direction. Sirajul Haq said that prices of gas and medicines hiked up to 200 percent and then it went out of the reach of the poor and even middle-class people, which was out of sense. He added that the government should bring the commodities’ prices down before the start of the holy month of Ramazan.