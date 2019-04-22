406 policemen to perform security duty for anti-polio drive

Islamabad : The federal capital police will provide complete protection to polio vaccination teams visiting different vicinities in and around Islamabad, the spokesman for Islamabad police said Sunday.

A total of 406 policemen will perform security duties for polio teams during the anti-polio drive in Islamabad.

Following direction of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed devised special plan during the anti-polio drive. All four Zonal SPs would themselves monitor security duties of polio teams in their respective areas. Additional SP Hassam Bin Iqbal has told that 406 policemen will perform duties for security of polio teams.

SDPOs and SHOs will maintain complete coordination with doctors and staff of polio teams and every necessary step will be ensured for their fool proof security.

As a part of this security plan, vehicles of Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) will keep patrolling in various areas while staff of Eagle and Falcon Squads will remain alert to counter any untoward situation. An officer of Inspector level will perform duty as focal person who will sit in the control room at the Deputy Commissioner office to get first-hand information about the overall situation.

Police and security personnel would have necessary weapons and ammunition for security of polio teams.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all police officials to brief staff deputed for security duties of polio teams. He said that strict vigilance should be made against suspects and high alertness to be maintained.