Aisam, Lammons out of Elizabeth Moore Sarasota Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Nathaniel Lammons lost in the semi-finals of Elizabeth Moore Sarasota Open in Florida the other day. The third seed pair of Aisam and Nathaniel was beaten by the top seed British pair of Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’mara 4-6, 2-6 in the ATP Challenger 100.