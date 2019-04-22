close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
April 22, 2019

FMC International Men’s Squash Championship in Lahore from June 11

Sports

April 22, 2019

KARACHI: An international squash event exclusively for Pakistani players will be held in Lahore from June 11-15. Punjab Squash Association (PSA) is the organiser of this $10,000 FMC International Men’s Squash Championship. The last date of entries is May 7. The main draw is of 24 places, including two wildcard entries and one invitee’s place.

