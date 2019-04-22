FMC International Men’s Squash Championship in Lahore from June 11

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: An international squash event exclusively for Pakistani players will be held in Lahore from June 11-15. Punjab Squash Association (PSA) is the organiser of this $10,000 FMC International Men’s Squash Championship. The last date of entries is May 7. The main draw is of 24 places, including two wildcard entries and one invitee’s place.
