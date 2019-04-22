close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
April 22, 2019

Will try to get fine reduced: Shahbaz

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
April 22, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Shahbaz Ahmed is optimistic that he will be able to get the fine imposed on Pakistan by the FIH disciplinary committee reduced. PHF has been asked to pay a fine of 170,000 euros for failing to send the team for participation in the FIH Pro League which began in February.

Talking to ‘The News’ the PHF secretary said that he would talk to the FIH executive board members to get the fine cut because financial constraints were the reason why Pakistan hockey team did not participate in the Pro League.

Shahbaz, who is a member of FIH executive board, said that he would seek help from the other members of the board. “I will try my best to convince the FIH members to reduce the fine and also allow us to pay the fine in installments,” the PHF secretary said.

