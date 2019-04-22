PTF appoints Hamid Niaz as JTI national coordinator

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has ratified the appointment of Hamid Niaz as the National Coordinator of its Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI).

This was done in the general council meeting of PTF held the other day at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad, under the chairmanship of PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan.

Hamid briefed the meeting’s participants about his vision to ensure that the JTI covers all the districts nationwide so that players’ base can be increased. Meanwhile, PTF for the first time invited leading tennis clubs from all over the country to attend the GC meeting to discuss their affiliation with the PTF.

The PTF president stressed the importance of clubs in the promotion of tennis at grassroots level. The chairman apprised participants about the Davis Cup tie against India and the SAF Games to be held in September and December, respectively.

He said that teams for both the events would be trained at PTF National Training Centre. The council evaluated the performance of all the affiliated units and discussed ways to enhance their efforts for promotion of tennis.

The meeting was attended by the management of PTF, representatives of provincial associations and affiliated units. The newly elected president of KPK Tennis Association Saleem Marwat was also present.