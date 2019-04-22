‘Children Cancer Centre has treated 8,000 patients in 20 years’

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has appreciated the fact that the Children Cancer Centre of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) has provided free of charge treatment to over 8,000 children in the past 20 years.

The information to this effect was passed on to the governor as he visited the hospital on Saturday where he met child patients and their attendants in different wards, and appreciated the Child Aid Association (CAA) for successfully running the cancer treatment centre. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been implementing his vision to provide good health and education facilities to the people of Pakistan.

Ismail said that the health insurance card scheme had been initially launched in five districts of the province and the scheme would be gradually introduced to the rest of the province, adding that the cardholders would be entitled to get health treatment facility of Rs700,000 each annually. President CAA Tariq Shafi said that the centre had been facing a shortage of space, if provided with more space they would be able to cater to more patients.