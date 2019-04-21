Jinnah Hospital inaugurated in Kabul

PESHAWAR: Afghanistan Vice-President Danish Sarwar on Saturday formally inaugurated the Jinnah Hospital in Kabul, which was built by Pakistan at a cost of $118.854 million.

He was chief guest in the inauguration ceremony, organised by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and his Afghan counterpart Dr Ferozuddin Feroz, the minister for public health.

Ali Mohammad Khan in his statement inter alia conveyed a message of goodwill from Prime Minister Imran Khan and the prime minister’s desire to see a peaceful, secure, strong and sovereign Afghanistan.

Sarwar Danish deeply appreciated the sincere sentiments of goodwill for the people of Afghanistan expressed by Ali Mohammad Khan on his behalf and behalf of the PM Imran Khan.

Pakistan government has spent 118.854 million US dollars on the 400-bed Jinnah Hospital Kabul.

Pakistan government has initiated a number of welfare and development projects in Afghanistan. Some of them already completed and started providing services to the people of Afghanistan while others are nearing completion.

Besides the Jinnah Hospital in Kabul, Pakistan has established Nishtar Kidney Centre in Jalalabad with a cost of 7 million US dollars and Naib Aminullah Logari Hospital in Logar province that cost 20 million dollars.

Some elements in Afghanistan launched malicious propaganda against the hospital inaugurated by Afghanistan’s vice-president in Kabul.

They started spreading misleading propaganda on social media, alleging that “The Taliban now have a special hospital for their treatment in Kabul. The hospital name is Mohammad Ali Jinnah Hospital.”

Some of the elements in Afghanistan always endeavour to create controversies whenever Pakistan government has undertaken mega projects for welfare of the Afghan people and development of their country.