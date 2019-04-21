'Misuse of power': NAB sends questionnaire to Pervez Khattak

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent a questionnaire to Defence Minister Pervez Khattak in an inquiry against him for alleged misuse of powers.

The sources said the NAB KP had begun the inquiry against Pervez Khattak for misusing his powers as chief minister during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s previous term in power in the establishment of the Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Haripur. An inquiry is also being conducted against Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani for his role in this case when he was serving as Minister for Higher Education and against Amjad Ali Khan, who the chief secretary at the time.

The sources said that they had also made appointment in the institute in violation of the rules and regulations.

The sources revealed that the NAB KP had sent call-up notices to Pervez Khattak to appear before the NAB, but he did not do so on the pretext of being busy as defence minister.

However, the sources said the NAB KP has sent a questionnaire to the defence minister due to his busy schedule and asked him to submit replies.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, former chief secretary Amjad Ali Khan and former chairman Higher Education Commission have appeared before NAB in the inquiry and recorded statements.

The sources said that Secretary Higher Education had sought Rs3 million funds for sending a delegation to Austria to discuss the establishment of the Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology at the University of Haripur.

However, the Secretary Planning and Development and Secretary Finance had opposed the establishment of the new institute at such a huge cost.

It said that despite their opposition, the former chief minister, former minister for higher education and former chief secretary approved the establishment of the institute.

The sources said that project director Dr Nasser Ali Khan was also appointed in violation of rules on the directive of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.