Sun Apr 21, 2019
April 21, 2019

Where’s the water?

Newspost

 
April 21, 2019

The shortage of water in Malir, a densely populated area, has caused a great deal of problems to residents. Water pipelines are literally dry and there is not a single drop of water for people to drink. Suppliers of expensive water tankers hesitate while sending their large tankers to narrow roads of Malir. It seems that the government has forgotten about this town and left the residents to work out a solution on their own. Every day, we see politicians fighting with each other and calling their rivals incompetent. No one is actually serious about doing something to alleviate the suffering of people. Until when will this continue?

Iqbal Rahim

Karachi

