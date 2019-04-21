Millennial gets 1st position in Roborace NASCON

Islamabad : Roots Millennium Education Robotics students’ clinched First position in Roborace NASCON 2019 at FAST National University last day says a press release.

Roots Millennium Education offers its students the opportunity to participate in the STEM-Robotics Programme throughout the year. While working with robotics, the learning of essential workplace skills is promoted in children aged 8 to 14. Students explore teamwork, collaboration, creativity and leadership while learning to appreciate science and technology.

The goal is to cultivate a new crop of astronomers, biologists, physicists, engineers and other scientists.

Roots Millennium Education students participated in the RoboRace Robotics category based on the autonomous Robot Programming at NASCON 2019. The Millennium Robotics team from Roots Millennium Wahid Campus F-10/2, Islamabad led by Jaisha Maroof, Maham Akmal, Sameer Khan, Haider Shah and Abdullah Umer. More than 15 teams from different schools and Universities participated in the RoboRace Robotics competition.

The Millennium Robotics students made it to the finals after giving a tough competition to all the opponent teams from different schools and Universities. The final round was played against Capital University of Science and Technology where the Team from Roots Millennium Wahid Campus clinched first position in the RoboRace and were awarded cash Prizes.

As experts in the field of educational STEM-Robotics programme at Roots Millennium encourages young learners to begin uncovering the world of robotics through basic activities and programming solutions available through their Robotics construction equipment. Middle and primary year school students dive deeper into the robotics realm when they begin building up their own Machines. Advanced high-school students are exposed to programs that help them understand their Machines and Robots through software providing in-depth programming capabilities while exploring pulleys, gears, reels, hooks, and simple construction, students develop their critical thinking and problem solving skills along with advancing their creative, social, and expressive skills.

The students who are found doing extremely well are given the opportunity to participate in the First Lego League National Competition and National Engineering Robotics Contest organise by NUST every year. The grand annual event of FAST National University NASCON 19 started on last week at University Campus Islamabad. The three day event featured more than 50 interactive sessions with a variety of activities and contests such as Robotics, Scientific Projects, Competitions, Debates, Sports and musical competitions. Students from different universities and colleges participated in different individual and team based activities. The Renowned educationist Master Ayub was the chief guest on this occasion accompanied by NUCES Rector Dr. Muhammad Ayub Alvi, Campus Director Dr. Waseem Ikraam, and NASCON Convener Assistant Professor Usman Chaudhary, faculty members, staff and a large number of students.

Roots Millennium Education STEM-Robotics program is skill centric, typifying reflective thinking, creativity and design. STEM_R Programme at Millennium Schools is focused on supporting approaches to learning that are recognized as the strengths of STEM education while providing a dual framework of STEM and Robotics for learners development. The STEM-R programme is focused to encourage, engage and inspire learners in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Robotics as part of their education and open doors to exciting and fulfilling career opportunities.