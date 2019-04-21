3 ACs removed over non-disposal of complaints

LAHORE : After Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar took notice of poor performance regarding disposal of complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal, the provincial departments have started action against officers who showed irresponsibility.

The chief secretary ordered action against officers over poor performance in connection with disposal of complaints at Pakistan Citizen Portal at a meeting. The Services and General Administration Department removed assistant commissioners (ACs) of DG Khan, Gujrat and Toba Tek Singh, issued show-cause notices to 31 and warning letters to 20 others. Seventy-one assistant commissioners were awarded with appreciation letters over satisfactory performance. Similarly, explanation letters were served on two deputy commissioners whereas warning letters were issued to three others. The Local Government Department suspended eight chief officers, served show-cause on six and explanation notice on 49 officers. The education and departments issued explanation letters to 22 and 11 chief executive officers respectively. The chief secretary has also issued instructions to officers regarding early disposal of complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal and a regular review of performance.

gold medals: A new tradition has been set at Ameer Uddin Medical College of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) where the college professors have awarded seven gold medals to five lady doctors from their own pocket.

According to a press release, Dr Amna Sami has been awarded Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab Gold Medal in Gynae while Dr Warda Ashfaq has been awarded Prof Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab Gold Medal in Medicine. Similarly, Dr Rida-ul-Jannat has been awarded Prof Farooq Afzal Gold Medal in Surgery and Dr Maham Irshad has been awarded gold medals by Prof Mohammad Moin and Prof Najam ul Hasnain in eye and ENT. Dr Sana Rehman has been awarded gold medal by Prof Agha Shabeer Ali and Prof Najamul Hasnain. Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab appreciated the performance of the lady doctors as medical students.