Sat Apr 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2019

‘Captain behind team failure’

Lahore

April 21, 2019

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said Prime Minister Imran Khan should stop fooling the nation through obsolete cricket terminology now.

If the captain of a team is ignorant of players’ capabilities, the captain is the one who is responsible for team’s failure, the JI leader said while talking to reporters on Saturday. Baloch said if the party chief was ignorant of how to run government and other required norms, he himself should be held responsible instead of the ministers.

