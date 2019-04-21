Two die in roof collapse

LAHORE : A man and a woman died and four other people suffered injuries when the roof of a house caved collapsed in Mohalla Aslam Khan near Bhatti Chowk on Saturday.

The deceased have identified as Shahzadm, who was a guest there and Shaheen Bibi, 45.Rescue 1122 official said the three-storey fragile building collapsed all of a sudden with a big bang. As a result, at least eight persons were trapped under the debris. Rescue 1122 Disaster Management team started rescue operation despite tough access to the building. They recovered Haseeb, 3, Areeb, 5, Khizar Hayat, 35, Hafiz Nawab, 15, Farzana, 35 and Qasim Ali, 40, alive and removed them to hospital.

arrested: Traffic wardens arrested a man who was fleeing after snatching a cell phone from a citizen near Qurtaba Chowk. The arrested accused person has been identified as Usman. The chief traffic officer said the City Traffic Police Lahore had also been working for the protection of lives and properties of citizens besides maintaining flow of traffic.

course: The Emergency Services Academy (ESA), Rescue 1122, imparted training to 41 personnel of Anti-Riot Force (ARF) of Punjab Police to enhance their emergency response skills as first responders.

Addressing the closing ceremony held at Rescue Headquarters here on Saturday, Rescue 1122 Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated the police officials on successfully completing the specially designed course.

On the occasion, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir thanked Rescue DG Dr Rizwan Naseer and his team for providing training facility to the ARF officials.