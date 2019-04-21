Prize distribution ceremony: Teachers urged to impart quality education to children

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a prize distribution ceremony on Saturday urged teachers to impart quality education to children to make them useful citizens.

The function was organised at the Government High School Daag Ismailkhel in Nowshera in the memory of Sher Shah Shaheed who was martyred in the attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar on December 16, 2014.

The school in his village was named after Sher Shah and his portraits were displayed on its entrance and walls.

The teachers, students and their parents, local elders and officials of the education department were present in large number at the simple but impressive ceremony.

The students presented national anthem, verses from the Holy Quran, Naat, skits while the elders and teachers highlighted deficiencies in the education system and gave suggestions for improvement.

This was the third ceremony that is held every year in the same school and is being organised by Sher Shah’s father Tufail Khattak where prizes and medals are being awarded to talented students and position holders.

He repeated his earlier announcement to spend the amount, which he used to spend on Sher Shah Shaheed’s education.

The number of talented students, who got prizes in the first year, was six but the number increased to 12 in next year.

This year, Tufail Khattak decided to facilitate more students from his own resources and selected 27 brilliant students for the scholarship.

The teachers informed the participants that those who won prizes are the sons of poor labourers including a watchman, mason, blacksmith.

They said most of the brilliant students belonged to poor families but needed financial assistance so that they could continue their education.

“And this scholarship programme initiated by Tufail Khattak is not less than a blessing for the talented poor students,” said one speaker.

Tufail Khattak pledged to continue his mission and support the students so that they could become useful citizens.

Referring to his native town Daag Ismailkhel, he said it has produced many professionals serving in almost each and every sector of the country.

A teacher, Syed Rahman, complained that parents usually spent extra money on their children in private schools but avoided to pay a meagre amount of Rs100 per month when administration of state-run schools arrange tuition for their children in the school in second shift.

A skit presented by the students highlighted the contradiction in society and showed how parents usually prefer private schools for their children.