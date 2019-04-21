PO killed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A proclaimed offender was killed in an encounter in Ziarat Kaka Sahib area here on Saturday. The sources said the on an information that a proclaimed offender was present at Duaran area in Ziarat Kaka Sahib area, the police raided the hideout and killed Jan Saeed after an exchange of fire. The police also arrested Faqir and Ihsanullah and recovered two Kalashnikov and pistols from them.