Ghulam Sarwar accepts aviation ministry

ISLAMABAD: Ghulam Sarwar Khan has accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to change his ministry as part of the federal cabinet reshuffle, sources said on Saturday.

Sarwar will take charge as aviation minister on Monday or Tuesday, the sources said. "After two holidays, I will go the aviation ministry and start work," the sources quoted the federal minister as saying. "PM Imran is my captain and I accept all his decisions. The decision is to strengthen the premier's hands," he was quoted as saying.

"I will run the aviation ministry as per PM Imran's vision. If the PM had not given me an alternative portfolio, I would have still accepted his decision," he said.