close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
April 21, 2019

Soldier hurt in Hayatabad operation embraces martyrdom

National

BR
Bureau report
April 21, 2019

PESHAWAR: A soldier, who had sustained injuries during an operation in Phase-VII Hayatabad on Tuesday last, embraced martyrdom at a hospital, officials said on Saturday.

Lance Naik Zafar had sustained injuries during the exchange of fire with alleged terrorists hiding in a house in Phase-VII, Hayatabad. He was shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar where he embraced martyrdom on Saturday.

An assistant sub-inspector of the police, Qamar Alam, was also martyred while two soldiers, including Zafar, were wounded in the operation that ended after the killing of five alleged terrorists in the 16-hour long shoot-out.

Apart from the exchange of fire, a number of blasts occurred and firing took place throughout the night between Monday and Tuesday, scaring the people in the vicinity, especially women and children.

The blasts that razed the building to the ground also affected the nearby houses. Many families were evacuated from the nearby homes when the operation was taking place.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan