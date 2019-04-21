Soldier hurt in Hayatabad operation embraces martyrdom

PESHAWAR: A soldier, who had sustained injuries during an operation in Phase-VII Hayatabad on Tuesday last, embraced martyrdom at a hospital, officials said on Saturday.

Lance Naik Zafar had sustained injuries during the exchange of fire with alleged terrorists hiding in a house in Phase-VII, Hayatabad. He was shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar where he embraced martyrdom on Saturday.

An assistant sub-inspector of the police, Qamar Alam, was also martyred while two soldiers, including Zafar, were wounded in the operation that ended after the killing of five alleged terrorists in the 16-hour long shoot-out.

Apart from the exchange of fire, a number of blasts occurred and firing took place throughout the night between Monday and Tuesday, scaring the people in the vicinity, especially women and children.

The blasts that razed the building to the ground also affected the nearby houses. Many families were evacuated from the nearby homes when the operation was taking place.