Talk to the opposition

Can the PTI run Pakistan? It has been eight months of the PTI’s government and all of its term up till now has been full of dilemmas. The main problem right now is an unceasingly enfeebled economy with no improvement in sight. The maladministration and incompetence of the government has led to rising inflation, rising fiscal deficit and slow down of GDP growth, leading to the public losing its patience. With each passing day, pressure is building and the economy is on a path of stagflation accompanied by huge price hikes in the last eight months. Despite all this, there is no evidence that the worst is over. Inflation is projected to rise further and we can’t see any light at the end of the tunnel. I urge Prime-Minister Imran Khan to pay full attention to the economy of Pakistan instead of continuously attacking the opposition, because political instability generates economical instability. Rather, he should seek the cooperation of the opposition parties so that the rivers of milk and honey which the PTI had promised us can flow.

Makhdoom Mohammad Shozab

Sargodha