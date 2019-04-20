IAF ends up in unviable state after Pulwama event: PAF officer

ISLAMABAD: A senior officer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday said that after the Pulwama incident, Indian Air Force ended up in an unviable state while Pakistan Air Force has acted responsibly and with restraint.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhter Alvi, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training) while speaking at a seminar on 'Pulwama': A Strategic Understanding' maintained that any breach of sovereignty would be dealt with stern and fierce actions, if that is what the enemy understands. The seminar was arranged by Center for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) and the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) University.

Air Chief Marshal (R) Kaleem Saadat, President CASS delivered the opening address and highlighted the salient features of the activity. He said here were two problems with the Indian narrative- the starting point or the continuum of Kashmiri struggle is an Indian oppression and gross human rights violation. Secondly, the aggression against Pakistan cannot be condoned as counter-terrorism operations.