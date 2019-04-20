close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
April 20, 2019

Spring festival concludes in Torghar

Peshawar

 
April 20, 2019

MANSEHRA: A two-day spring festival organised by the Torghar district administration came to an end on Friday. The concluding ceremony was attended, among others, by District Nazim Dilroz Khan and Deputy Commissioner Tahir Khan. “We organised the festival to preserve an ancient culture and people largely showed up and enjoyed the centuries-old games and music,” Dilroz Khan told the gathering. He said it was happening for the first time that bilingual competition and poetry sessions among students of various schools were also held. Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the district administration would organise such recreational events in future as well. —Correspondent

