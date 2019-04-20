Final challan in land grabbing case to be presented on April 26

Rawalpindi : The Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Rawalpindi Nisar Ahmed has ordered presentation of final challan against the accused in 732-kanal land grabbing case. The court directed anti-corruption department to appear with final challan in land grabbing case on April 26, 2019.

The court expressed anger against anti-corruption department for presenting incomplete challan in land grabbing case. Several revenue officials including Tehsildar Sohail Maqbool, Patwari Muhammad Ilyas, Gardawar Qazi Sajjad and Patwari Khurshid alias Pappu were involved illegally transferring 732-kanal land in the name of Sain Fazal Inam, the main accused in this case who got bail from Supreme Court of Pakistan.

It merits mentioning here that Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench Justice Qazi Muhammad Ameen in an order directed police to include a civil judge Ismael Jasra in investigation of 732-kanal land grabbing case.