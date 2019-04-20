Chinese friends support PBM to meet needs of orphans

Islamabad: Members of the All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises came forward to support the orphan children of Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) here Friday by donating LCD TVs, sports kits and stationary items which the Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) will now utilise to meets the recreational and educational needs of the children.

A handing over ceremony was held at the PBM head office, with the Chinese Economic and Commercial Counselor in Pakistan Wang Zhihua, Second Secretary Li Wenqing, Chairman All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association Li Zhihuai, and other members of the Chinese delegation in attendance.

Welcoming the guests, the Managing Director of PBM Aon Abbas Buppi summarized the ongoing pro-poor activities of the organization in the field of healthcare, education and rehabilitation. “PBM is running 38 sweet homes where around 4,000 orphan children are being provided accommodation, food, clothing, education and all other basic necessities of life free of charge. It is my passion to enroll 10,000 more orphan children through operationalization of additional sweet homes within the shortest possible time, as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Aon shared. Acknowledging the support of the Chinese delegation, Aon looked forward to a long-term partnership to support the deprived populace under the agenda of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Wang Zhihua applauded PBM’s services in the field of social protection. Highlighting the cordial relations of Pakistan and China, Li Wenqing said that the people of China feel the pain of Pakistanis and we are ready to mitigate the sufferings of poor people in the country. He also expressed willingness to explore further avenues of collaboration with PBM in the coming days.