close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

‘Crossing Lines’ on 24th

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

Islamabad : The Satrang Art Gallery will hold the 'Crossing Lines', a group show by six influential artists, at Serena Hotel on April 24.

Ambassador of Spain Manuel Duran Gimenez- Rico will inaugurate the event, which will begin at 6pm and end at 8pm.

The artists include Aisha Abid Hussain, Ali Baba, Anushka Rustomji Musa, Ghulam Hussain, Hassan Shah Gilani and Noor Ali Chaghani.

The Satrang Art Gallery is an initiative of the Serena Hotels dedicated to supporting and promoting the artists and artisans of Pakistan under the banner of Cultural Diplomacy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad