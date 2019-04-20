‘Crossing Lines’ on 24th

Islamabad : The Satrang Art Gallery will hold the 'Crossing Lines', a group show by six influential artists, at Serena Hotel on April 24.

Ambassador of Spain Manuel Duran Gimenez- Rico will inaugurate the event, which will begin at 6pm and end at 8pm.

The artists include Aisha Abid Hussain, Ali Baba, Anushka Rustomji Musa, Ghulam Hussain, Hassan Shah Gilani and Noor Ali Chaghani.

The Satrang Art Gallery is an initiative of the Serena Hotels dedicated to supporting and promoting the artists and artisans of Pakistan under the banner of Cultural Diplomacy.