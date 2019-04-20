Promotion of reading habits in students stressed

Islamabad : Parents and teachers should cultivate a love of reading in students and strive to build their character, said First Lady Samina Alvi.

She said this during a visit to Islamabad Model School, F-6/1, where Federal Directorate of Education director (schools) Saqib Shahab and area education officer (Urban-I) Shahida Jabin Abbasi were also present.

The first lady went to different classes and interacted with students.

She also met teachers and was briefed about the school by Principal Seemi Gul.

Samina Alvi said besides imparting education to children, their character should also be built.

She called for the provision of computer education to the primary students to give them access to modern learning.

The first lady said parents and teachers should strive to develop reading habits in students.

She said sending students to the library for one period would create a love of reading in them.

Samina Alvi expressed satisfaction with cleanliness and standard of education in the school and congratulated the principal and staff members for it.