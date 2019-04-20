close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

Promotion of reading habits in students stressed

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

Islamabad : Parents and teachers should cultivate a love of reading in students and strive to build their character, said First Lady Samina Alvi.

She said this during a visit to Islamabad Model School, F-6/1, where Federal Directorate of Education director (schools) Saqib Shahab and area education officer (Urban-I) Shahida Jabin Abbasi were also present.

The first lady went to different classes and interacted with students.

She also met teachers and was briefed about the school by Principal Seemi Gul.

Samina Alvi said besides imparting education to children, their character should also be built.

She called for the provision of computer education to the primary students to give them access to modern learning.

The first lady said parents and teachers should strive to develop reading habits in students.

She said sending students to the library for one period would create a love of reading in them.

Samina Alvi expressed satisfaction with cleanliness and standard of education in the school and congratulated the principal and staff members for it.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad