close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MA
Muhammad Anis
April 20, 2019

CDA suspends four officials

Islamabad

MA
Muhammad Anis
April 20, 2019

Islamabad : The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) services of four officials of the Land and Rehabilitation directorates on charges of using delaying tactics in addressing problems of visitors and false reporting on Pakistan Citizen's portal established at the Prime Minister Office.

The suspended officials also include Additional Director Estate Affectees Fariduddin, Assistant Director Land and Rehabilitation Inayatullah, Sub Assistants Estate Affectees section Muhammad Ikram and Muhammad Ishaque.

The suspension order says the officials have been suspended on account of misconduct/ inefficiency as they used delaying tactics while officials of the Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) accompanying the citizens visited the CDA and false reporting on Pakistan Citizen's portal.

The sources said that one of cases, the suspended officials did not hand over possession of a plot in Model Town Humak to a citizen, Shahab, despite his repeated requests for the last one year. Shahab also placed his application on Pakistan Citizen's portal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad