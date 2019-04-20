CDA suspends four officials

Islamabad : The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) services of four officials of the Land and Rehabilitation directorates on charges of using delaying tactics in addressing problems of visitors and false reporting on Pakistan Citizen's portal established at the Prime Minister Office.

The suspended officials also include Additional Director Estate Affectees Fariduddin, Assistant Director Land and Rehabilitation Inayatullah, Sub Assistants Estate Affectees section Muhammad Ikram and Muhammad Ishaque.

The suspension order says the officials have been suspended on account of misconduct/ inefficiency as they used delaying tactics while officials of the Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) accompanying the citizens visited the CDA and false reporting on Pakistan Citizen's portal.

The sources said that one of cases, the suspended officials did not hand over possession of a plot in Model Town Humak to a citizen, Shahab, despite his repeated requests for the last one year. Shahab also placed his application on Pakistan Citizen's portal.