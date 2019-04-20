Lok Virsa praised for preserving indigenous heritage

Islamabad : Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Friday appreciated the efforts of Lok Virsa to document, preserve and disseminate the indigenous craft heritage of Pakistan in an effective manner.

"The Lok Virsa is doing a wonderful job by reviving these centuries' old craft traditions on which we really feel proud. The interaction of Lok Virsa with the younger generation through universities, colleges, and schools is commendable. This will infuse a new spirit among them about the richness and diversity of our magnificent cultural heritage," she said after inaugurating the three-day National Exhibition on Textiles at Lok Virsa Complex here.

Earlier, the minister visited each and every stall, met master artisans and discussed with them problems confronting them about the continuance of their crafts. She offered full support from the federal government for the promotion of all traditional skills.

Executive Director of Lok Virsa Shahera Shahid said her institution had planned to hold a series of exhibitions and workshops to promote the craft traditions, specially those that have been threatened to vanish due to modern onslaught and to encourage artisans associated with them so that they may be able to transfer their skills to the future generations, which will ultimately result in their survival and continuance.

A large number of students from Iqra University Textile Department, Fatima Jinnah Women University Fine Arts Department and Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), G-6/1-4 attended the opening ceremony and enjoyed thrilling performances presented by young artists to pay tribute to the great philosopher and national poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal coinciding his forthcoming death anniversary.

Twenty master artisans in various fields of traditional textiles like embroidery, weaving, Ajrak, Khaddar, Khes, block printing, vegetable dying, Namda and Gabba making, thread making on Charkha (spinning wheel), etc. are participating in the exhibition from all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Punjab Council of the Arts, Punjab Small Industries Corporation, Balochistan Small Industries Corporation, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Small Industries Development Board cooperated with Lok Virsa for holding this exhibition by sending their master artisans.

The exhibition will continue at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum till Sunday, 21st April 2019. Daily timings of the exhibition are from 10 am to 8 pm. Visitors can come and buy a variety of handmade products created by master artisans representing different provinces and regions.