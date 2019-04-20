Press gallery elections

LAHORE: Mian Aslam and Faizan Bangash of The News, Lahore, were elected as President and Secretary Punjab Assembly gallery committee on Friday.

In the polls held the Punjab Assembly cafeteria, Mian Aslam won the seat of President while securing 49 votes against five votes bagged by Independent candidate Shahzad Malik. Faizan Bangash won the slot of Secretary with 50 votes. Independent candidate Nauman Ahmed Anwar could secure four votes. Total 54 members participated in the polling process and senior journalist Hamid Riaz Doger served as Chief Election Commissioner whereas senior journalist from London Azhar Javaid attended the polling process as the Special Observer alongwith Qamar Zaman Bhatti. Senior political leadership of the country including Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Law Minister Mohammed Basharat Raja, Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Minister Faisal Vawda, President PPP Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, PPP-P Punjab Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza, PTI Punjab leader Ejaz Chaudhry and others congratulated the newly elected body.