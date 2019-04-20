close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

Press gallery elections

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

LAHORE: Mian Aslam and Faizan Bangash of The News, Lahore, were elected as President and Secretary Punjab Assembly gallery committee on Friday.

In the polls held the Punjab Assembly cafeteria, Mian Aslam won the seat of President while securing 49 votes against five votes bagged by Independent candidate Shahzad Malik. Faizan Bangash won the slot of Secretary with 50 votes. Independent candidate Nauman Ahmed Anwar could secure four votes. Total 54 members participated in the polling process and senior journalist Hamid Riaz Doger served as Chief Election Commissioner whereas senior journalist from London Azhar Javaid attended the polling process as the Special Observer alongwith Qamar Zaman Bhatti. Senior political leadership of the country including Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Law Minister Mohammed Basharat Raja, Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Minister Faisal Vawda, President PPP Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, PPP-P Punjab Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza, PTI Punjab leader Ejaz Chaudhry and others congratulated the newly elected body.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore