Jalal concerned over show of disunity ahead of World Cup

KARACHI: Former Test and ODI fast bowler Jalaluddin has expressed concern on the dispute between PCB and five Governing Board members.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Friday, he said that it was regrettable that there was division instead of unity just ahead of World Cup 2019.

Jalal said that it would be better for both PCB and Governing Board members to sit with each other and find out the solution to the issues. "And if it is not possible, they should at least put away their differences till the World Cup, so that there is a pleasant environment, encouraging the players," he said.

"If PCB, Governing Board members, regional associations and department officials would fight, what impact it would have on the players going to England for five ODIs against the hosts and later the World Cup," he added.

Jalal said it was certain the PCB would implement the new domestic cricket system. "Let’s see how regional cricket representatives and departmental cricket officials meet the challenges," he added.

He expressed satisfaction on the selection for the World Cup. "There could be debate about one or two players, but overall the team is balanced and those who have performed well have been selected," he added.

On the question of excluding Muhammad Amir, he said that one day such a decision had to be taken. "Amir is an experienced bowler and this argument has weight that his experience could prove vital in England. But he has failed to regain his confidence, rhythm and form. Thus, selectors were compelled to take this decision," said the former fast bowler.

But Jalal said that the game was not over for Amir. He would be in England during the five-ODI series and if he bowled well then he would be part of the World Cup squad. He said that it would be the responsibility of Mickey Arthur to fine tune the players keeping in mind the importance of the event.

He said that it was the job of the team management to use the players in different conditions of England and get the best out of them. "Talent, form and fitness are the key factors for the success of any team. The mental strength has its own importance. Our players are not psychologically very strong. The team management must keep in mind this point," he added.