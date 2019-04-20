Transmission issues

This refers to the article, ‘Previous government’s failed to improve transmission system’ (April 19), published in TNS. It appears that neither the present nor the previous governments planned anything. Immediate steps are needed to fabricate transmission lines for which the Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) is best suited if funded according to its needs. The HEC has the potential of manufacturing power transformers and allied equipment which is under-utilised for want of work since long. Similarly, the facilities of other entities can be tapped so that high-tension lines can be manufactured simultaneously.

It is shocking to learn that 41 percent of electricity is being generated though costly furnace oil. One can suggest that we fully utilise alternative energy methods eg solar, wind, biogas, geo-thermal energy etc. One wonders why such facilities are not tapped when Pakistan is in dire need of energy. Hydel is a cheaper energy source but setting up dams requires huge finances and time. The present government should assign manufacturing of transmission without further loss of time under CPEC or via financial assistance from friendly countries.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt