Sat Apr 20, 2019
Asim Yasin
April 20, 2019

PPP demands PM’s resignation

National

Asim Yasin
April 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Friday declared the PTI government as a complete failure and demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his cabinet.

“Former president Asif Ali Zardari stated in Parliament that the opposition will not dislodge the government but it will fall itself and now the government has completely failed to deliver,” said Deputy Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Palwasha Khan along with PPP Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki here Friday. Ms Palwasha Khan said its time that the Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari should come forward to bring the country out of crisis.

