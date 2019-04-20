close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
Bureau report
April 20, 2019

Peshawar Police tighten conditions for tenants

National

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police have issued strict conditions for the tenants after the Hayatabad incident to ensure no suspicious people get any building for rent. After the Phase-VII incident in Hayatabad where five alleged terrorists were killed and one police official was martyred, the police have issued fresh orders under which all the police stations will have to recheck the details submitted under the Tenancy Act. The police have been directed to check all the abandoned buildings in rural and urban areas and make sure that all the documents and details of families of the tenants are verified.

