Woman candidate elected unopposed PHCBA finance secretary

PESHAWAR: For the first time in the Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA)’s history a woman candidate has been elected unopposed the finance secretary for the upcoming election 2019 of the body.

Ambreen Gulzar, a candidate of the Malgari Wakeelan, Awami National Party-affiliated lawyers forum, was elected unopposed the secretary finance as her both rival candidates including Israr, a candidate from Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) and Azizuddin Kakakhel, an independent candidate, withdrew nomination papers in her favour. She hails from Charsadda.

Talking to The News, Ambreen Gulzar said during her campaign to the other districts bar associations including Kohat Bar, Charsadda Bar and Nowshera Bar, majority of the lawyers informed her about their problems. She promised to take up these problems.