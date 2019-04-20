Appointment of new Punjab IGP challenged

LAHORE: A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging removal of Amjad Javed Saleemi from the post of inspector general of police, Punjab.

The petitioner, Usama Khawar, through his lawyer Rehman Aziz stated that the tenure of the IG post was three years according to the Police Order 2002, but Saleemi was transferred after six months.

“The government has changed three IGs in Punjab within short span of 8 months”, the plea read. Under the principle laid down by the Supreme Court, an officer could not be transferred before three years without having solid reasons to do so. The court has been requested to set aside the appointment of Capt (retired) Arif Nawaz as IG and restore Amjad Saleemi to the office.

Earlier on Monday, the federal government had removed IG Amjad Javed Saleemi from his post. The Establishment Division directed him to report to the Establishment Division and appointed Arif Nawaz new head of the provincial police force. Arif Nawaz Khan was serving as Federal Narcotics Control Secretary before his appointment as IG.