Afghan govt, Taliban talks in Doha ‘cancelled’

KABUL: The much-anticipated talks between Afghan politicians, civil society members and other representatives of Afghanistan’s society with the Taliban on issues around the peace process scheduled for April 20-21 was “canceled” due to a “disagreement” by Qatari government on the 250-member list proposed by the Afghan side as Presidential Palace described it in a statement.

The Presidential Palace said in the statement that the Doha meeting was “canceled” as the Qatar government did not accept the Afghan delegation’s list and instead suggested a new list which was not acceptable to the Afghan government. “After completion of preparations of the delegation for going to (Qatar), Qatar government sent a new list which was not balanced in terms of involvement of the people of Afghanistan and in other words it was a disrespect to the national will of the Afghan people and this is not acceptable to the people of Afghanistan,” the statement said.

“A group of politicians at a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani agreed that the act by the Qatari government is not acceptable and they decided to ask the Qatari government to allow the attendance of the Afghan delegation selected by Afghanistan,” the statement said. “As far as the government of Qatar could not practice our legitimate suggestion, the Doha conference was canceled.”

The statement said that the government and the people of Afghanistan are committed to achieving a dignified peace and will continue their sincere efforts in this respect. Meanwhile, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad was “disappointed” over the delay in the Qatar meeting between Afghan representatives and the Taliban scheduled for April 20.