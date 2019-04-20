Imran should accept defeat: Khursheed

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Friday said that Imran Khan should accept his defeat adding that change should be in-house, if inevitable. He said the PTI is a mixture of different parties.

He said, “You could see the change of Asad Umar, he had failure upon failure.” Shah told reporters Umar had stepped down a day earlier, saying he had decided to leave the federal cabinet when he was offered the energy ministry as part of a reshuffle.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government announced Dr Abdul Hazeez Sheikh would take over as the finance adviser. Sheikh served as Pakistan’s finance minister from 2010 to 2013 in the PPP government.

“Hafeez Shaikh was our minister of finance. “Again there is a need for the People’s Party,” Shah said. The PPP leader called Prime Minister Imran Khan to accept his failure and inability to deliver. “This [PTI] government still has a chance if they believe in the supremacy of the parliament and discuss all issues there.”