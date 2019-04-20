COAS installs new commandant of NLI Regiment

BUNJI, ASTORE: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the Northern Light Infantry (NLI) regimental centre in Bunji town of Gilgit-Baltistan's Astore district. During his visit, the army chief installed Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder as Colonel Commandant of NLI Regiment.

According to an ISPR press statement, the outgoing Colonel of NLI Regiment, Lieutenant General Ikram Ul Haq Retd, Commander Rawalpindi, Corps Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, a large number of serving and retired officers, and soldiers attended the ceremony.

Upon arrival, the army chief laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument. The COAS appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of the NLI Regiment for the defence of motherland. The NLI regiment is one of the most decorated regiments of the Pakistan Army with numerous gallantry awards, including two Nishan-i-Haider.