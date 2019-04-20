close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 20, 2019

COAS installs new commandant of NLI Regiment

Top Story

 
April 20, 2019

BUNJI, ASTORE: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the Northern Light Infantry (NLI) regimental centre in Bunji town of Gilgit-Baltistan's Astore district. During his visit, the army chief installed Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder as Colonel Commandant of NLI Regiment.

According to an ISPR press statement, the outgoing Colonel of NLI Regiment, Lieutenant General Ikram Ul Haq Retd, Commander Rawalpindi, Corps Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, a large number of serving and retired officers, and soldiers attended the ceremony.

Upon arrival, the army chief laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument. The COAS appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of the NLI Regiment for the defence of motherland. The NLI regiment is one of the most decorated regiments of the Pakistan Army with numerous gallantry awards, including two Nishan-i-Haider.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story