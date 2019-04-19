SHC snubs NAB for contradictory statements

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday took exception over contradictory statements by the NAB investigators in a forest land lease case.

Hearing bail petitions of former chief conservator Ejaz Nazamani and others in illegal forest land lease case, the SHC division bench headed by chief justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh observed that entire nation is looking at NAB as to why NAB officials are destroying reputation of their own institution.

The court observed that contradictory statements were filed by the NAB in the case as its first investigation officer had stated in his reply that allegations were not proven but now it is stating that laws were violated in the lease of the forest land. The court directed NAB prosecutor to submit relevant record of the case along with the former investigation officer by April 23.