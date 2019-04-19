Amla named in SA WC squad

JOHANNESBURG: Veteran batsman Hashim Amla was on Thursday named in South Africa’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

Amla, 36, will be playing in his third World Cup despite a poor run of recent form.He was selected ahead of opening batsman Reeza Hendricks, who played in 18 consecutive one-day internationals before being dropped for the country’s most recent match against Sri Lanka in March. The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with Amla’s form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement.

In keeping with a recent comment by Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe that racial quotas would not apply for the World Cup, eight white players were selected. South African squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.