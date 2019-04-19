‘Schools not registered within week to be sealed’

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Department (SED) has given a one-week time to all non-registered schools to get registered with warning to seal the campuses for failing to get registered.

Punjab Schools Minister Murad Raas in a tweet also warned that strict action would be taken, for failing to get registered. “Time to abide by the law,” he wrote. Through social media posts, School Education Department also asked the general public to come forward if they knew a non-registered school being run in their area.