Previous govts failed to improve transmission system: PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Power transmission system has been augmented by 3,000 MWs over last one year and in coming peak season of summer, it would be able to transmit 23,000 MWs, however, above it, the system would be unable to transport the power to consumers, a senior official told The News Thursday.

In last peak summer, the system had touched that highest figure of transmitting 20,000 MWs and after the augmentation in transmission system; it would be able to transmit up to 23,000 MW this summer.

Pakistan energy demands in summer crosses the figure of 25,000 MW and this summer it could further rise, as every year the demand is increasing by almost 10 pc. This summer, the system would be able to meet the 23,000MWs of demand, while remaining would remain unmet due to energy constraints, despite having the capacity to generate more.

Regarding furnace oil consumption in the power generation, he in peak summer season, Furnace oil demand per day is more than 10,000 tons. With local refineries the stock has been already consumed and there would more demand for it to meet the energy demands.

Due to the rising expected demand for furnace oil, Petroleum Division on Thursday informed the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) that it need 350,000 metric tons furnace oil for meeting energy requirement for May-June 2019. The committee decided to place the matter for approval before the federal cabinet to allow one time furnace oil import, as currently there is ban on its import.

Meanwhile, in a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on country’s energy sector The prime minister said that the previous rulers for their political gains pushed the country into huge public debt. They sat up costly energy generation plants through costly foreign loans, but ignored the up gradation of transmission and distribution system.

Pakistan’ two-fifth energy generation is being met through imported costly oil, and with the increased price in international market, the cost of power generation has been increased. Pakistan has been facing the challenge of power sector circular debt that ballooned by Rs450 billion in 2017/18 during previous government. To get the political mileage, they allowed power supply even to those areas where the power losses and electricity theft was much higher, the premier was informed by the officials.

Officials said that that currently, about 41pc electricity generation is from costly oil. Despite the fact that the IPPs generation deteriorated with the passage of time, but the previous government entirely ignored this important and critical aspect, and resultantly these producers were been paid much higher amounts than what they generated.

Besides, in the past, the IPPs were allowed to set up their generation plants, but the aspect of transmission and distribution was entirely ignored. It was the reason that due to the weak transmission system, we unable to transmit 3,000 to 7,000 MWs.

Prime Minister directed the Power Division to give special focus on introducing new technology in power transmission and distribution system. The premier also directed for special arrangements for ensuring uninterrupted supply in sahar and Iftar in Ramazan.