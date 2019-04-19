Young girl dies in public hospital in Karachi in mysterious circumstances

KARACHI: Another case of medication error and negligence was reported on Thursday and this time from a public hospital after a young healthcare worker who had gone to the Sindh Government Hospital, Korangi for dental treatment on Thursday died in mysterious circumstances at the hospital. Her relatives alleged that she died after she was given an injection for pain relief that resulted in her death.

“My cousin, Asmat, 22, had gone to the Sindh Government Hospital, Korangi, to seek dental treatment where she was given an injection for pain relief. Within a couple of minutes after the administration of drug through injection, she died,” alleged Abdur Razzaq, cousin of the deceased while talking to The News.

On the complaint of family and political intervention, the area police shifted the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for autopsy. The family of the deceased further charged that the administration of the Sindh Government Hospital, Korangi, tried to convince them not to take the body to the JPMC for autopsy as it would be desecration of the body.

The Sindh health department officials said they are not aware of any death due to alleged negligence at the hospital while officials of the hospital including its Medical Superintendent and Deputy Medical Superintendent had switched off their mobile phones.